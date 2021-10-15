Capitol Rioter From NY Accidentally Admits To More Felonies While Representing Himself In Court

A rioter from New York who participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol got himself in hotter water after representing himself in court and will now face fresh charges.

Brandon Fellows, a 27-year-old former high school wrestling standout who attended Hudson Valley Community College, accidentally admitted to two more felonies.

According to reports, Fellows admitted that he prepared for an evidentiary hearing, not a bond hearing as he appeared before the court “pro se.”

Fellows, who rioted at the Capitol and smoked marijuana in Sen. Jeff Merkley’s office, had been out on pretrial release until he was ordered back into custody after allegedly leaving obscene voicemails for his pretrial service officer and calling the officer’s mother.

He also allegedly missed a court-ordered mental health evaluation.

“I’m at a loss as to how to advise Mr. Fellows,” US District Judge Trevor McFadden stated after the appearance. “I’ve never seen a defendant take a stand in a bond review hearing, and I think there are good reasons for that.

“Any statements you say now could be used against you at trial. I don’t know what you intend to say and it sounds like the attorneys aren’t sure either.”

Fellows reportedly said that he recorded a conversation with his previous court-appointed lawyer, during which he questioned whether he should contact McFadden’s family in an effort to get a new judge, something he stated he had already done with a judge in New York.

McFadden denied Fellow’s motion to have his bond status revoked.

“You’ve admitted to incredible lapses of judgment here on the stand, not least of which was seeking to disqualify a New York state judge,” McFadden said. “You’ve engaged in a pattern of behaviors that shows contempt for the criminal justice system, and I just have no confidence that you will follow my orders if I release you.”

