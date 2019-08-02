Contact Us
Breaking News: Separate Salmonella Outbreaks Sicken 890 In 48 States
News

Canned Beef Products Recalled Due To Possible Defect

Zak Failla
A canned beef product has been recalled by the USDA.
More than 32,000 pounds of canned beef products are being recalled due to a potential processing defect.

Pennsylvania-based Conagra Brands is recalling approximately 32,400 pounds of defective products that may result in the potential survival of bacterial pathogens in the products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced

The recalled item - 15-ounce canned items of “Kaskey’s Beefy Mac Pasta in Tomato and Meat Sauce” were produced on Thursday, July 18, and have a “best by” date of July 7, 2021.   The products have the establishment number of “EST. 794” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

According to FSIS, the problem was discovered on Saturday, July 27 during routine activities.

The recall has been labeled a “Class II” by the USDA, which mean it is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consumers that ate the product. FSIS noted that anyone who purchased the products should not consume them and they should be returned or thrown away.

