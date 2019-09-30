Contact Us
News

Cancer Fears Prompt Walgreens, Rite Aid, CVS To Suspend Sale Of Zantac

Zak Failla
CVS announced it is pulling Zantac from its shelves.
CVS announced it is pulling Zantac from its shelves.

Walgreens, Rite Aid and CVS are all temporarily taking heartburn medicine Zantac off their shelves due to the potential presence of a human carcinogen.

The move comes after a product alert was issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warning that the products contain low levels of nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA).

Zantac has not currently been recalled, but the FDA is researching to determine if the low levels of NDMA pose a risk. The initial report found that the amounts “barely exceed amounts found in common foods.”

CVS was first to pull the product, announcing the move Saturday, Sept. 28.

“This action is being taken out of an abundance of caution due to a recent Product Alert from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that ranitidine products may contain a low level of nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), which is a probable human carcinogen,” CVS said in a statement.

Walgreens said in a statement on Monday, Sept. 30 that the company had pulled the drug from its shelves “while the FDA continues its review of the products.”

Rite Aid said it was “in the process of removing Zantac and generic versions sold under the Rite Aid name from its shelves.”

