Campaign Launched To Add Third Lane To Route 17

A coalition of local business entities known as 17-Forward-86 has initiated a campaign in an ongoing effort to add a third lane to Route 17.

Sharing the campaign’s mission on its website, 17forward86.org , the group represents diverse interests of various Sullivan County and Orange County stakeholders.

“Expanding Route 17 is vital to quality of life and the economic well-being of the Hudson Valley and Sullivan Catskills,” the website states.

The mission further states that the proposed expansion of Route 17 will boost the region’s economy through improved tourist access and increased commuter safety. Environmental damage from idling vehicles can also be mitigated, the group’s campaign website states.

The coalition’s next steps involve seeking inclusion into the New York State Department of Transportation (NYDOT) five-year capital plan at $100 million per year, starting in March of 2020.

