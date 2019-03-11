Contact Us
Breaking News: Pharmacy Manager From Area Charged With Reselling $50K Worth Of Items
Bus Drivers Back At Work After Deal Reached In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
TOR buses are back and running following a wage dispute.
TOR buses are back and running following a wage dispute. Photo Credit: Rockland County

Rockland bus riders can expect prompt service now that Transit of Rockland buses are up and running again following a strike by drivers last week.

Rockland riders suffered delays and lack of service on Friday, March 9 and Saturday, March 10 when some of TOR's 72 bus drivers went on strike in an effort to help reach a new collective bargaining agreement.

"TransDev, the operator of Rockland County’s TOR bus service, has reported that they reached a tentative agreement Saturday night with their driver’s union," said Susan Meyer, the county's spokeswoman for the public transportation department. "All TOR service is fully operational at this time and TransDev is expected to continue a full complement of TOR service going forward."

The tentative collective bargaining agreement reached between the drivers and the county, must be ratified by a union vote, which is scheduled for Tuesday, March 12.

TOR's former operator, Brega Transport, was dropped last year when the company's former CEO, Richard Brega, was convicted of corruption and of making illegal campaign contributions. TransDev took over on Nov. 1, 2018.

