Bus Driver Strike Causing Delays In Rockland

Transport of Rockland bus riders across the county may experience delays as some drivers are out on strike.

Some bus drivers are striking at the Hillburn facility of Transdev, which provides the TOR bus service for the county.

"The County of Rockland is aware that some TOR bus drivers are currently striking. Due to this action, TOR bus service has been experiencing significant delays on all routes which will likely continue throughout the day," said Rockland County spokesman John Lyon. "Our contractor for this service, Transdev, has been participating in ongoing negotiations with the bus drivers union. We cannot comment further on the negotiations or the actions of the drivers."

Additional information regarding TOR bus service can be found at rocklandgov.com .

