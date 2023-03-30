Brutal Attack: Rockland County Man Admits To Attempted Murder After Sledgehammer Incident

A Hudson Valley man has pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the sledgehammer attack on a woman at an area hotel.

Rockland County resident Todd Humphrey, age 46, of Stony Point, plead guilty on Wednesday, March 29 stemming the violent attack at a West Nyack Hotel in October 2022, said Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh.

On Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at approximately 5 a.m., officers from the Clarkstown Police Department responded to the Tappan Zee Hotel, located at 110 North Route 303 in West Nyack, for reports of a woman screaming.

Officers located a woman who had substantial lacerations to her head. The victim was using the shower when Humphrey struck her in the head with a mini-sledgehammer and proceeded to use a regular-sized sledgehammer to continue striking her, the DA's Office said.

She was able to escape the room and was assisted by hotel staff who called 911.

Humphrey fled the hotel before officers arrived on the scene. A regional alert was issued notifying officers of the subject and his vehicle. Humphrey was located in Putnam County, and led New York State Police in a vehicle pursuit that ended in Orange County when he crashed his vehicle and was taken into custody, the DA's Office said.

“The defendant, in this case, engaged in a brutal act of extreme violence that showed no regard for the life of the victim," said Walsh. "He will now be held accountable for his criminal actions with a lengthy prison sentence."

Humphrey will be sentenced to 10 years in state prison with 5 years post-release supervision.

