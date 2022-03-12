Brian Laundrie’s Parents Knew He Murdered Gabby Petito, Lawsuit By Fiancée's Family Says

The parents of Brian Laundrie knew that their son murdered fellow Long Island native Gabby Petito, according to a lawsuit filed by Petito's family that was obtained by WFLA, an NBC affiliate in Tampa, Florida.

The civil lawsuit against Chris and Roberta Laundrie was filed on Thursday, March 10 by Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, and father, Joseph Petito, according to court documents obtained by WFLA.

On Friday, Jan. 21, the FBI announced that Brian Laundrie took responsibility for the death of Gabby Petito, his 22-year-old fiancée.

"Investigators found human remains later confirmed to be Mr. Laundrie, along with a backpack, notebook, and a revolver," the FBI said in a statement. "A review of the notebook revealed written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito’s death."

The lawsuit alleges that the 24-year-old Brian Laundrie told his parents what happened on or about Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, reported WFLA, noting that the lawsuit says that just days later, the Laundries sent a retainer to attorney Steve Bertolino.

According to WFLA, the lawsuit adds that, “While Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt were desperately searching for information concerning their daughter, Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie were keeping the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie secret, and it is believed were making arrangements for him to leave the country.”

Click here to read the WFLA report.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.