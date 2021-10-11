Brian Laundrie Likely 'Being Taken Care Of' While In Hiding, Says FBI Expert In New Report

A former FBI agent who has taken part in some high-profile searches for fugitives, says he believes Brain Laundrie is being taken care of and given help while in hiding.

Laundrie, age 23, the subject of a nationwide manhunt in connection with the murder of fellow Long Island native Gabby Petito, hasn't been seen since his parents reported him missing from their North Port home in Sarasota County, Florida in mid-September.

The agent, Terry Turchie, told Fox News digital, fugitives like Brian Laundrie "tend to try to figure out" how they can reach their "comfort zone" while on the run and are often located in those places.

"People don't change because they become a fugitive," Turchie, who spent a year in the North Carolina mountains searching for Olympic Park bomber Eric Robert Rudolph. "They tend to try to figure out how they can land in the comfort zone."

Laundrie is wanted on debit card fraud charges and is a person of interest in the death of the 22-year-old Petito.

The couple was traveling cross-country in Petito's white van when she disappeared. Laundrie returned to his Florida home, without Petito on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Turchie told Fox News, all fugitives “tire eventually, and many of them ended up being on the run for … well over a decade,” adding that he does not believe Laundrie will remain on the run for that long.

“You interview as many people who need this person as you can, you continue following that. You talk to neighbors, friends and you look for anything [the fugitive] might have said during a time that he didn’t have this guard up where he hadn’t done anything,” he told Fox News.

Petito's family reported her missing from Blue Point, Long Island in Suffolk County on Saturday, Sept. 11, after learning of Laundrie's return.

Her body was later found in Moose, Wyoming, in the Grand Teton National Park, on Sunday, Sept. 19.

Since finding her body, law enforcement has checked out hundreds of tips and alleged sightings but has focused the search at the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve in North Port, the last place he was said to have visited for a hike.

The FBI has set up a national hotline to receive tips. 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).

