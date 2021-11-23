Brian Laundrie Cause Of Death Released

Brian Laundrie's cause of death has been released, according to an announcement from the Laundrie family's lawyer.

WFLA, News Channel 8, an NBC affiliate in Tampa, Florida, reported on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 23 that Steven Bertolino, the attorney representing Laundrie's parents, said that the fiancé of fellow Long Island native Gabby Petito died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Bertolino said Laundrie's manner of death was determined to be suicide, WFLA reported.

The 23-year-old's remains were found in a Florida nature reserve on Wednesday, Oct. 20. His parents reported him missing on Friday, Sept. 17.

Laundrie was named a person of interest in the homicide of his fiancée, 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

Petito went missing in late August while traveling across the country with Laundrie in her van. Her remains were found in a Wyoming national park on Sunday, Sept. 19.

"Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families,” Bertolino told WFLA.

