News

Boy, 12, Drowns At Private Club In Montville

Cecilia Levine
Read More Stories
Lake Valhalla Club in Montville.
Lake Valhalla Club in Montville. Photo Credit: Lake Valhalla Club Facebook

A 12-year-old boy drowned while swimming at Montville's Lake Valhalla Club Wednesday, authorities said.

The Morris County Prosecutor's Office didn't immediately identify the boy, who was pulled from the water near a dock at the private club around 3:30 p.m., 20 or so minutes after he reportedly went under.

Township police and prosecutor's detectives were investigating the incident, assisted by the Morris County sheriff's CSI Unit.

Anyone with information about the drowning was asked to contact the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200 or the Montville Township Police Department at 973-257-4300.

