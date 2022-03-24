Bomb Threat Leads To Evacuation At School In Hudson Valley

Students and staff were forced to evacuate a school in Westchester after a bomb threat was made targeting a building within the district.

The Woodland Middle High School in Greenburgh was evacuated at around 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, when there was a reported bomb threat made, district officials announced.

According to officials, the students walked calmly to the neighboring Leffell School on West Hartsdale Avenue, where they were temporarily housed in the cafeteria with faculty support.

In response to the threat, there was also an increased police presence at the schools as a precaution as they canvased the Woodlands campus.

At around dismissal time at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, school officials said that the Woodlands was given the “all clear” for students and staff to return to the building, where they were dismissed normally..

The threat also led to the cancelation of all after-school activities at the Woodland Middle High School.

“We appreciate how our students followed direction, how our teachers and staff are providing guidance, and how our neighbors quickly opened their doors to us.”

School officials said additional information is expected to be released.

