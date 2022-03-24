Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

Bomb Threat Leads To Evacuation At School In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Woodlands Middle High School in Greenburgh
Woodlands Middle High School in Greenburgh Photo Credit: Greenburgh Schools

Students and staff were forced to evacuate a school in Westchester after a bomb threat was made targeting a building within the district.

The Woodland Middle High School in Greenburgh was evacuated at around 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, when there was a reported bomb threat made, district officials announced.

According to officials, the students walked calmly to the neighboring Leffell School on West Hartsdale Avenue, where they were temporarily housed in the cafeteria with faculty support.

In response to the threat, there was also an increased police presence at the schools as a precaution as they canvased the Woodlands campus.

At around dismissal time at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, school officials said that the Woodlands was given the “all clear” for students and staff to return to the building, where they were dismissed normally..

The threat also led to the cancelation of all after-school activities at the Woodland Middle High School.

“We appreciate how our students followed direction, how our teachers and staff are providing guidance, and how our neighbors quickly opened their doors to us.”

School officials said additional information is expected to be released.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.