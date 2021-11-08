Body Of Missing Rockland County 75-Year-Old Man Found

The body of a 75-year-old man who went missing in the area has been found.

Richard Kendall was last seek walking on foot in Rockland County in the area of Marion Street and North Broadway in Nyack and he was reported missing by his wife at 1:19 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

On Monday, Nov. 8, Orangetown Police reported his body was discovered in a densely wooded area of Nyack Beach State Park. No suspicious activity has been found at this time, police said..

No further information was released.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.