Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Area Man Nabbed After Stabbing Store Employee In Head, Face During Robbery, Police Say
News

Body Of Ex-Hudson Valley Resident Recovered After Florida Condo Collapse

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Judy Siegel
Judy Siegel Photo Credit: Rachel Spiegel/Instagram

As the digging continues at the site of a condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, members of one family with New York connections announced their mother has been found dead.

Judy Siegel, age 65, formerly of Plainview, in Nassau County, Southhampton, in Suffolk County, and Ardsley, in Westchester County, was recovered on Friday, July 9, by first responders working at the scene, her daughter Rachel Spiegel said on Instagram.

"Today was one of the hardest days of our lives," Rachel wrote. "We were told by the Miami Dade Police Department that our mom, Judy Spiegel, was recovered on Friday, July 9, 2021.

"While this was the absolute worst news in the world, we are happy that we have been reunited. We thank all the first responders, including the IDF team, for all their hard work."

The first responders working at the site.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/Facebook

According to Chabad.org, Siegel, a stockbroker, was known for her work at Southampton Hospital's breast center, on Holocaust memorial projects, and on giving back to the community in many ways.

In 2017, the Spiegels relocated to Surfside and settled on the sixth floor of Champlain Tower South, where they became familiar faces in the community.

Spiegel's husband, Kevin Spiegel, was out of town on business when the collapse occurred.

Since then the family has held a vigil at the site.

"The intense rollercoaster of emotions that we have experienced over the past 18 days has been indescribable," they wrote. "We truly appreciate all of our family and friends for being by our side, rooting us on, and praying that we be reunited with our mom. We hope our mom is looking down on us with pride, knowing we fought our hardest to find her."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.