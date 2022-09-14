Body Found In Woods By Hunters In Hudson Valley, Police Say

A body was found in a wooded area in the Hudson Valley by hunters.

The incident took place in Dutchess County around 4 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13, in the Town of Hyde Park.

According to Hyde Park Police Chief Robert Benson, two hunters were in the woods off Route 9G when they found the body.

The Hyde Park Police responded with the New York State Police Forensic Intelligence Unit and preserved the scene.

The body was removed from the woods by the Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office. The Medical Examiner is awaiting dental records to identify the deceased, Benson said.

"This is still an active investigation and more details will be released when available," police said.

If anyone has any information about the case, please contact the Hyde Park Police Department at 845-229-9340 or Hydeparkpolicetips@hydeparkny.us.

