Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Body Found In Forest Officially ID'd As Gabby Petito, Manner Of Death Ruled Homicide

Nicole Valinote
Gabrielle Petito
Gabrielle Petito Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

The body found in a Wyoming national park over the weekend has officially been identified as missing New York woman Gabby Petito.

The Teton County Coroner Brent Blue confirmed the identification, according to an announcement from the FBI late Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 21.

The FBI said the coroner's initial determination for Petito's manner of death is homicide, and the cause of her death remains pending final autopsy results. The autopsy was conducted Tuesday.

Authorities reported the discovery of the human remains "consistent with the description" of the 22-year-old Long Island resident on Friday, Sept. 19.

The body was recovered near Grand Teton National Park.

Petito had been traveling across the country in her van with her fiancé, 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, before her disappearance.

Laundrie returned home to Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 1 without Petito and later did not cooperate with investigators. Petito was reported missing by her family on Saturday, Sept. 11. 

Authorities are searching for Laundrie, who has not been seen in a week. 

"The FBI and our partners remain dedicated to ensuring anyone responsible for or complicit in Ms. Petito's death is held accountable for their actions," FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said in a statement. "Mr. Brian Laundrie has been named a person of interest. Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current whereabouts should contact the FBI."

