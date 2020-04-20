Body Believed To Be Missing World-Renowned Photographer Found On Long Island

Following a 19-day search, the body believed to be one of the world's most renowned photographers was found in a state park on the East End of Long Island.

Peter Beard, 82, of Montauk Point, known for his wildlife photography and collages, disappeared on Tuesday, March 31 from his estate.

Beard was said to suffer from dementia and was known to sometimes wander away for an "outing."

East Hampton Town Police Capt. Christopher Anderson said that although a positive identification had not been made as of Monday, April 20, "a body of a man was found by a hunter in an area park."

The park, Camp Heros State Park in Montauk, is not far from the famed photographer's home.

A press release from the department said: "the remains of an elderly male consistent with the physical and clothing description of Beard was located in a densely wooded area.”

The case remains open while police wait for positive identification by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The Beard family issued a statement late Sunday, April 19, saying they were “all heartbroken by the confirmation of our beloved Peter’s death.”

Beard was “an intrepid explorer, unfailingly generous, charismatic, and discerning,” the family statement said.

Since Beard's disappearance, police have mounted an intensive search that included helicopters, drones, and more than 75 police officers.

Beard, who was married to supermodel Cheryl Tiegs in the 80s, was known to hang out at Studio 54 with the likes of Andy Warhol, Truman Capote and Salvador Dali.

He married his current wife, Nejma Khanum Beard in 1986 and lived year-round on Montauk.

"He died where he lived: in nature. We will miss him every day," his wife, Nejma, and daughter Zara said in the statement.

