Bob Saget Found Dead At 65

Actor and comedian Bob Saget was found dead in a hotel room in Florida. He was 65.

The sheriff's office in Orange County, Florida confirmed the news on Sunday, Jan. 9.

In 1987, Saget was cast as Danny Tanner in the hit TV series "Full House." Two years later, he landed the role as host of "America's Funniest Home Videos."

