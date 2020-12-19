Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: New Round Of Snow Now Possible On Christmas Day
News

Billionaire Investor Ray Dalio Says Son Killed In Connecticut Car Crash

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The Verizon store was the scene of the fatal crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ray Dalio shared the news of his son's death on Twitter late Friday night, Dec. 18. Photo Credit: Twitter/@RayDalio

Billionaire hedge fund investor Ray Dalio announced that his son was killed in a crash that happened at a shopping center in Fairfield County.

The crash occurred around 3:50 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 17, at the Riverside Commons Shopping Center located at 1233 East Putnam Ave., in Greenwich when a 2016 Audi, drove over the parking strip, mounted the curb, crashed through the Verizon storefront doors, and traveled completely into the store, Greenwich Police Department Captain Mark Zuccerella said.

Devon Dalio, 42, was co-founder/partner at P-Squared Private Equity and Dalio Foundation Board Member.

"It is with great pain that I am sharing with you that my 42-year-old son was killed in a car crash yesterday," Ray Dalio said in a tweet posted late Friday night, Dec. 18. "My family and I are mourning and processing and would prefer to be incommunicado for the time being.

"We know that the terrible pain we are feeling has been and continues to be felt by so many others so our sympathies go out to them. May God be with you and may you cherish your blessings, especially at this time of year."

The founder and co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates, Ray Dalio, a Greenwich resident, has an estimated net worth is $15.5 billion, according to  Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.