Bill Cosby Freed After PA Supreme Court Overturns Conviction

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Bill Cosby
Bill Cosby Photo Credit: Wikipedia

Bill Cosby has been released from a Philadelphia prison after the Pennsylvania state supreme court overturned his conviction on Wednesday, June 30.

The 83-year-old has already served two years in prison rather than admitting guilt.

The state supreme court found that an agreement with a former prosecutor prevented Cosby from being charged in the case, according to CNBC.

Cosby was denied bail in May, as Daily Voice previously reported.

