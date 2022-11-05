Biden's Visit To Cause Numerous, Lengthy Road Closures In Hudson Valley

President Joe Biden's visit to Westchester County for a "Get Out the Vote Rally" will lead to numerous, lengthy road closures around Sarah Lawrence College where the event will be held Sunday afternoon, Nov. 6.

"Due to a large scheduled event tomorrow in the Lawrence Park section of the city, residents and commuters are advised of intermittent and temporary street closures in the affected areas (in the map above)," Yonkers Police announced just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Street closures may begin as early as 6 a.m. Sunday, with additional rolling closures throughout the day, said police. Slow re-opening of the roads is expected after 10 p.m. Sunday.

Kimball Avenue will be closed for the duration of the event, police noted.

"Invited guests are advised to find legal street level parking south of the Cross County Parkway," police said. Event parking is limited - expect delays.

"Commuters and residents should plan accordingly. This information is subject to change."

Biden will be joined by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul at the event, which is also expected to be attended by other leading political figures in the state.

Air Force One is expected to land at Westchester County Airport in White Plains prior to the event.

