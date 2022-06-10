Biden's Visit Expected To Cause Hours-Long Traffic Delays In Parts Of Hudson Valley

A visit by President Joe Biden to the Hudson Valley is expected to create hours-long road closures and cause heavy traffic delays.

The president will travel to Dutchess County to speak at IBM’s campus off Route 9 in Poughkeepsie at around 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. Biden is due to depart the White House around 10 a.m. Thursday and then arrive at Newburgh's Stewart Air National Guard Base in Orange County.

During the IBM visit, the president is expected to speak on creating jobs in the Hudson Valley and ensuring the future is "made in America."

"Route 9, between Marist College and IBM Road, and in the area of IBM Poughkeepsie, including Spackenkill Road, will be affected by closings and delays on Thursday (tomorrow) between noon and 3 p.m.," Dutchess County Emergency Management said. "Use alternative routes during this timeframe, if possible. Heavy delays due to closures are expected."

Following the IBM visit, the president is expected to attend fundraising events in New York City and Red Bank, New Jersey.

As with most presidential visits, traffic nightmares are common. According to the New York State Police, drivers should expect heavy delays between 11 a.m. and late afternoon in the area of the IMB facility on Route 9 between Marist and IBM Road and Spackenkill Road.

State Police said some road closures are also expected in Orange County, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

"This is a great day for the Hudson Valley," said Michael Oates, president, and CEO of the Hudson Valley Economic Development Corp. "We have to give credit to Senator Chuck Schumer for marshaling through the CHIPS Act which will directly grow our area economy.

The CHIPS and Science Act is aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing of computer chips and includes some $52 billion in incentives for the semiconductor industry, including IBM.

Oates said IBM is expected to make a major announcement that could bring billions to the area and create quality jobs.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.