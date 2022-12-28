Bicycles Sold At Target Recalled After Reports Of Handlebars Becoming Loose, Causing Injuries

About 147,000 bicycles that were sold at Target stores across the United States were recalled due to reports of the handlebars becoming loose, posing a fall hazard.

The recall, which includes Pacific Cycle's Pacific Igniter and Pacific Bubble Pop 20" kids’ bicycles, was announced on Thursday, Dec. 22.

The company said it has received 23 reports of handlebars becoming loose while the bicycle is in use, including 10 reports of injuries.

According to the announcement, the bicycles were sold at Target stores across the US and on the Target website from July 2020 through September 2022.

The recalled products have model numbers 201230TG and 201231TG.

Consumers should stop using the recalled bicycles and contact Pacific Cycle to receive a free repair kit, the company said.

