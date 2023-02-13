Contact Us
Bear Mountain Bridge Fatal Jumper Identified

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
A man left his vehicle in the middle of Bear Mountain Bridge and jumped to his death.
A man left his vehicle in the middle of Bear Mountain Bridge and jumped to his death. Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Ahodges7

A man who jumped to his death from Bear Mountain Bridge has been identified by state police. 

The incident took place in Northern Westchester County in Cortlandt around 2:15 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 12.

Trooper AJ Hicks said the troopers responded to the bridge for a report of a disabled vehicle.

An investigation determined that Ronald E. Welte Jr., age 62, of Midland Park, New Jersey, left his vehicle and jumped from the bridge, Hicks said.

His body was recovered by the Continental Village Fire Department, the state Medical Examiner's Office, and the state police.

This investigation remains ongoing but there are no signs of foul play detected at this time.

