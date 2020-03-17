Bail Set in Stabbing Death Of Area High School Student

A 19-year-old has been was arraigned for second-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old area student.

Orange County resident Chelsea Johnson, of Middletown, was charged Tuesday, March 17, in Orange County Court, for the fatal stabbing of Roy Boyd, of the City of Middletown, around 6 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 21, said Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.

Johnson remains in the Orange County Jail in lieu of bail which was set at $500,000 cash, $1.5 million insurance bond or $5 million partially secured surety bond in the amount of 10 percent, the DA's Office said.

At the arraignment, prosecutors argued that the Boyd had accompanied Johnson’s former boyfriend, Brandon Royer, 19, to her home on Orchard Street.

Royer and Johnson had reportedly been engaged in a disagreement over the phone earlier in the day, and Royer drove with Boyd to the residence to confront Johnson.

A verbal disagreement between Royer and Johnson then took place in the street in front of the residence and that Johnson allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed Boyd, City of Middletown police said.

Boyd, a Middletown High School student, fled the scene on foot, before collapsing in street. When officers arrived, they found him lying "gravely injured" on the sidewalk in front of 66 East Main St., police said.

He was pronounced dead at Orange Regional Medical Center a short time later.

Following the arraignment, Hoovler thanked the City of Middletown Police Department for their investigation, as well as the New York State Police, who assisted.

“Obviously, every violent death is an unimaginable tragedy for the family and friends of the deceased,” said Hoovler. “That pain is even more pronounced when, as here, the victim is so young. My deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the deceased."

