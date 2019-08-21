Bail Set For Surgeon Caught With Arsenal In BMW In Hudson Valley

Bail has been set for the Manhattan surgeon from Long Island who was arrested with a cache of assault rifles and high-caliber ammunition after allegedly threatening his estranged wife in Westchester.

A Westchester County judge set bail at $100,000 cash or $500,000 bond for Great Neck resident Matthew Bonanno, 47, who practices in the Upper East Side and was overheard threatening his wife, who lives in Tuckahoe, officials said. If he posts, Bonanno will have to surrender his passport and wear an electric monitoring device.

The case is expected to be heard by a grand jury later this week.

Bonanno made his initial appearance in Tuckahoe Village Court earlier this week. According to a News12 report , Bonanno’s estranged wife was in the court, and his lawyer was displeased with the judge’s bail decision.

Police were contacted by acquaintances of Bonanno's estranged wife on Monday, Aug. 12, who overheard the threats against her and her family. When officers intervened at Growler's Beer Bistro in Tuckahoe, Bonanno was found with an illegal Glock, prompting a search of his BMW. Inside the truck was an arsenal that included:

Five fully-loaded assault rifles with high-capacity magazines;

Three handguns;

29 high-capacity loaded magazines;

More than 1,600 rounds of ammunition;

Stun gun;

Heavy ballistic body armor;

Ballistic helmet;

Handcuffs;

Full head cover face masks;

Multiple military-style knives;

Four brass knuckles;

Pepper spray fogger;

Scopes, binoculars and other paraphernalia.

Investigators noted that they searched a residence of Bonnano’s in Mount Pleasant, where more weapons were recovered. Other weapons, including assault rifles, were also seized at his Long Island home.

Bonanno was back in court on Monday, Aug. 19, where his lawyer reportedly got into a heated exchange with the judge. Following his appearance, Bonanno was remanded back to the Westchester County Jail.

“He should be out,” his lawyer said. “He should be working, healing people that need to be healed. The day after this event, he had three surgeries scheduled for that morning. Does that sound like somebody that's going to do something bad the night before?”

More charges could be pending in both Westchester and Nassau counties.

