Baby Formulas Recalled Due To Iron Deficiency Risk

A number of infant formulas are being recalled because they don't meet the US Food & Drug Administration's requirements, and some of them do not provide adequate iron.

Able Groupe announced on Sunday, Aug. 8, that it is recalling the products, which were imported from Europe and distributed to customers in the US through mail services.

The company said the required pre-market notifications for the formulas were not submitted to the FDA. Additionally, eight of the products contain less than 1 milligram of iron per 100 calories. Able Groupe said this means they might not provide enough iron for some infants, and they did not include the required label stating additional iron may be needed.

"Inadequate intake of iron during infancy may lead to iron deficiency anemia, which, if untreated, has irreversible cognitive and functional development outcomes," the company said.

The following products are included in the recall:

Recalled products Able Groupe

Consumers who have any of the products should not use them and dispose of them immediately.

Learn more about the recalled products here.

