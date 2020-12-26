Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice
Here's How Many Are Still Without Power In Hudson Valley After Storm Sweeps Through Region
Avalanche Damages Ski Resort In Hudson Valley During Christmas Storm

Joe Lombardi
A look at the damage to a lodge at the Belleayre Mountain ski resort in Ulster County after the avalanche.
A look at the damage to a lodge at the Belleayre Mountain ski resort in Ulster County after the avalanche. Photo Credit: Belleayre Mountain/Facebook

A ski resort in the Hudson Valley sustained some serious damage after an avalanche.

The incident happened during the severe storm on Friday morning, Dec. 25 at Belleayre Mountain, located in Highmount in Ulster County, when the snow slid into one of the resort's lodges.

"Thankfully, the building was not occupied and no one was injured during this weather event," Belleayre Mountain said in a statement.

"The snowguns were turned on Saturday afternoon working their magic and groomers will be out later on tonight dressing the trails up for us."

The resort said it will be opening up on Sunday, Dec. 27 with five trails and four lifts spinning.  

 "We appreciate all the kind words and to those who have reached out," said the resort. "What a way to 'slide' into the New Year."

