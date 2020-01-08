Attorney Arrested At Gunpoint In Missing Mom Case Allegedly Dug Makeshift Grave

As the news swirls around the arrests of Fotis Dulos and his ex-lover Michelle Troconis for the alleged murder of Fairfield County missing mom Jennifer Farber Dulos, another person was arrested as well, Kent Mawhinney, an attorney, and friend of Dulos.

Mawhinney, 54, of South Windsor, Connecticut, was reportedly arrested at gunpoint during a traffic stop by state police after searching for him for several hours on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Once in custody Mawhinney was charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the case, the arrest warrant says.

Mawhinney had represented Fotis Dulos' in the $2.5 million lawsuits filed by his mother-in-law Gloria Farber. He asked to be removed from the case after Jennifer Dulos' disappearance in New Canaan on Friday, May 24, 2019.

His involvement in the disappearance includes speaking with Fotis Dulos the night Jennifer Dulos went missing and meeting with Fotis Dulos the next day.

Earlier story: Estranged Husband, Ex-Girlfriend Charged With Murder In Missing Mom Case

The arrest warrant also says that Mawhinney's name appeared on what is being called the "Alibi Scripts" allegedly written by Dulos and Troconis as a timeline of where they were when Jennifer went missing.

Mawhinney is also connected with allegedly digging what appeared to be a makeshift grave at the Windsor Rod & Gun Club in East Granby, the warrant states.

Mawhinney had located the land for the club and helped create it, although he was no longer a member, the warrant said.

Near the time Jennifer Dulos went missing, in March or April, he allegedly told another member that he would like access to the land, and was informed where a hidden key was located.

The warrant goes on to describe how the "hole" was discovered on May 18 by two members who were out in the woods when they came upon a large hole covered by a blue tarp, with two bags of lime next to the area.

In the warrant, club member Jim Lawlor described the hole — which was about two feet wide, six feet long and three feet deep — as “100 percent a human grave.”

Lawlor didn't think about the hole again until he heard about the Dulos case and contacted state police,” the warrant says.

State police searched the area with K9s in August but found nothing suspicious.

Mawhinney's cellphone records put him near the hole on March 29 and May 31, the warrant said.

The warrant also revealed that Fotis Dulos called Mawhinney while he was allegedly dumping evidence the night Jennifer Dulos was reported missing.

There is also the question as to whether he met with Fotis Dulos the next day at his office, which he at first denied, but later said it may be true, the warrant said.

Mawhinney has had his own issues during 2019, including being arrested twice in connection with a messy divorce case from his wife.

In January 2019, he was accused of the sexual assault of his estranged wife who accused him of rape.

He was charged with unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct in that case. And in July, he was charged with violation of a protective order.

He is being held on a $2 million bond in the Jennifer Dulos case.

He was already free on bail for the other charges, both of which are still pending.

