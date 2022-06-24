Attempted Murder Convict Who Fled NY Court Before Verdict Found Dead In FL

A New York man convicted of attempted murder who later fled an Albany courthouse before that verdict could be read has been found dead in Florida.

Albany resident Michael Green, age 36, fatally shot himself Thursday night, June 23, following a 5-hour standoff with Orlando police, according to the Albany County District Attorney's Office.

A jury had convicted Green of attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon on Friday, June 10, stemming from a drive-by shooting at a home on Old Loudon Road in Colonie in April 2020.

He was out on $100,000 bond at the time of the trial and had appeared at all of his previous court dates, the DA’s office said.

But just before the verdict was read, Green reportedly fled the Albany County Courthouse, sparking a nearly two-week long police hunt.

Orlando police and the US Marshals finally tracked him down Thursday when he barricaded himself in an apartment and made suicidal threats.

He was found dead at around 10:30 p.m. from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

Had Green lived, he faced up to 25 years in prison.

