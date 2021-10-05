ATF Offers Reward For Information Of Cabbie Killed In Area

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a taxi driver in the Hudson Valley who was gunned down during a robbery.

In Orange County, investigators from the City of Newburgh Police Department said that city resident Jorge Arbayza de la Cruz, age 51, was shot and killed by a group of men on North Miller Street at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30.

In response, the ATF offered the reward for any information leading to the identification and arrest of the men who shot and killed de la Cruz, a Peru native.

Police said that upon arrival at the scene of the shooting, officers found de la Cruz outside of his Express USA taxi on the ground unresponsive with gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead from his injuries.

Following the shooting, Arbayza’s family also reportedly offered a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of his shooters.

No information has been released by investigators regarding any possible suspects as the investigation into the shooting continues.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Newburgh Police Department Detective Division by calling (845) 569-7509.

