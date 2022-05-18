Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Teen Brought Knife To School In Area Intending To Stab Staffer, Police Say
Arrest Made In Fatal Stabbing Of Prep School Student-Athlete In Region

Kathy Reakes
James McGrath
James McGrath Photo Credit: Fairfield Prep

Police in Connecticut have arrested a teen for the stabbing death of a popular Fairfield County teen and the stabbing of three others.

James "Jimmy" McGrath, age 17, a football and lacrosse player at Fairfield College Preparatory School, was killed around 11:50 p.m., in Shelton on Saturday, May 14 during a fight in front of a residence, authorities said.

The suspect, a 16-year-old from New Haven County who resides in the city of Milford, was arrested by Shelton Police and charged with murder and three counts of assault on Wednesday, May 18, Shelton PD Det. Richard Bango said.

The suspect's name is not being released due to his age.

The three other teens who were stabbed survived the attack.

The suspect is being held on a $2 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court later on Wednesday, Bango said.

Police have not released details of what led to the altercation or if alcohol was involved. 

McGrath, a resident of Shelton, was a junior at Fairfield Prep who was a wide receiver in football and midfielder in lacrosse.

The Shelton Detective Bureau is still actively investigating this case and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Shelton Police Department at 203-924-1544.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.