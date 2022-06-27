Contact Us
Arrest Made After Swastikas Found Inside Synagogue In Monsey

Kathy Reakes
A Hillcrest man was arrested for allegedly scrawling swastikas and hate speech at an area synagogue.
A Hillcrest man was arrested for allegedly scrawling swastikas and hate speech at an area synagogue. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diegoparra

A Hudson Valley man has been arrested for allegedly scrawling swastikas and hate speech inside an area synagogue.

Rockland County resident Rolando DeJesus Gomez-Velazquez, age 32, of Hillcrest, was arrested following an investigation into the incident which took place on Friday, June 17.

In addition to the drawings and hate speech, Gomez-Velazquez allegedly also damaged several items inside the synagogue, said Det. Lt. Christopher Franklin, of the Ramapo Police.

He was charged with criminal mischief as a hate crime with damages in excess of $250 and aggravated harassment, police said.

Gomez-Velazquez was released without bail on Saturday, June 25 on an appearance ticket. 

