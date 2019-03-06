Army Colonel From Congers Earns Rockland Freedom Award

Congers resident Angela Woods has received the seventh annual Rockland County Freedom Award for her outstanding service to the nation during her 27 years of service.

The decorated Army colonel received the award from Deputy County Executive Guillermo Rosa and the County's Veterans Service Agency Director Susan Branam during a presentation on Tuesday, March 5, in New City.

The 50-year-old is currently chief of the Health Services Support Team for the 7301st Medical Training Support Battalion at Joint Base McGuire-Dix in Lakehurst, New Jersey.

Woods teaches and evaluates medical units that are scheduled to respond to catastrophic events including natural disasters and attacks from foreign enemies or terrorists that could potentially occur within the United States.

“For almost 28 years, Colonel Angela Woods has served in the United States Army in a wide variety of positions both on active duty and in the reserves,” said Rosa. “While her assignments are varied and extensive, her service is best described as a life-long quest to create exceptional teams, coach, teach and improve operational processes.

Woods was born in Montana in 1969. She attended Montana State University and California State University-Northridge, where she earned a bachelor's degree in psychology. She studied pre-med at Fordham University and earned her master’s degree in business administration from Marist College in 2014.

Woods started her military career in the UCLA Army ROTC program in 1988 and was commissioned on active duty as a second lieutenant in the Army Medical Service Corps. After completing the Medical Service Corps Officer Basic Course and Combat Casualty Care Course at Fort Sam Houston, she was assigned as the Executive Officer of the 31st Combat Support Hospital in Stuttgart, Germany.

Her military awards include the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Superior Unit Award, National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Expert Field Medical Badge, and Recruiter Badge.

In her civilian life, she is the chief administrative officer of “Access: Supports for Living” located in Middletown, which offers programs for people with disabilities and their families.

