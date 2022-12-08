Contact Us
Arizona Man Wanted For Violent Crimes Apprehended In Area

A fugitive wanted for violent crimes in Arizona has been nabbed in the Hudson Valley, according to police.
A fugitive wanted for violent crimes in Arizona has been nabbed in the Hudson Valley, according to police.

In Orange County, officers with the Town of Crawford Police Department were first informed on Tuesday, Aug. 9 that a man with three separate arrest warrants out of Arizona was staying at a home in Crawford.

On Wednesday, Aug. 10, officers responded to the home, but were unable to find the man, police said.

A short time later, the suspect walked into the town’s police station and was arrested without incident.

Police identified the man as Casey Espinoza, age 43, of Pima County, Arizona. He is also known to reside in Montgomery in Orange County.

Espinoza is wanted for multiple crimes, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, and theft of transportation.

He was arraigned at Middletown Court and ordered held at the Orange County jail while he awaits extradition back to Arizona. 

