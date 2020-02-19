Area Woman One Of Two Killed After Car Plunges Off Ferry

A Westchester woman has been identified as one of two women killed when a vehicle they were in plunged off a ferry in Miami, Florida.

Viviane Brahms, 75, of Harrison, was a passenger in a 2019 Mercedes Benz driven by Emma Afra, 63, that was using the Fisher Island Ferry around 4 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 18, when it fell off the ferry near the Government Cut waterways, said Miami-Dade Police Det. Alvaro Zabaleta.

According to investigators, after the vehicle fell off the ferry, a multi-agency search was conducted with divers working through the night to locate the vehicle, Zabaleta said.

The vehicle was located on late Tuesday with the two women inside, police said.

A medical examiner will determine the causes of death, Zabaleta said.

U.S. Coast Guard officials are conducting the investigation into how the vehicle fell off the ferry; with police investigating the deaths.

The ferry is used to shuttle residents and cars of exclusive Fisher Island to and from the mainland from a post near MacArthur Causeway in Miami Beach.

The driver, Afra, lived on Fisher Island.

