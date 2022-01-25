Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Area Teacher Charged With Sharing Illicit Photos, Texts With Teen

Salesian High School.
Salesian High School. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A former high school teacher in the Hudson Valley is facing charges for allegedly sharing illicit photos and conversations with a teenager over social media, the district attorney’s office announced.

On Monday, Jan. 24, Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah announced that former Salesian High School teacher Mariela Barajas, age 22, of Mount Vernon, was arraigned for allegedly disseminating indecent material to a 15-year-old. 

Specifically, Barajas was charged in Mount Vernon City Court with one count of disseminating indecent material to minors, a felony, following an investigation by police in Mount Vernon and New Rochelle.

Rocah said that while employed at the New Rochelle school, in December 2021 and January 2022, Barajas allegedly engaged in a series of sexually explicit conversations with the teen on Instagram and Snapchat.

During the conversations, Barajas allegedly sent the teen naked videos of herself engaged in sexual acts.  

Barajas is scheduled to return to Mount Vernon City Court on Monday, Feb. 14. 

