Area School District Closes After Parent In Healthcare Field Is Quarantined

A school district has become the second in Westchester and third in the Hudson Valley to close after a parent with flu-like symptoms has been quarantined.

Two other parents in the district have also been quarantined.

The Blind Brook School District announced the closure for Tuesday, March 10 on its website.

"I was informed that another parent has been quarantined for COVID-19," Interim Superintendent of Schools Colin Byrne stated. "The parent works in the healthcare field and has come down with flu-like symptoms.

"As part of the protocol for healthcare employees, the parent and family have been quarantined and tested for COVID-19."

The results of the tests are expected within 48 hours.

"Once we get the results of those two students, we will know how to proceed and we will advise the community of same," Byrne said. "Should we not receive the results before Wednesday, March 11, we likely will need to remain closed for one additional school day."

The students attend the Bruno M. Ponterio Ridge Street School.

"Presently, the students have not presented with any symptoms," Byrne said.

The Scarsdale Public School District announced on Sunday night, March 8, it will be closed until Wednesday, March 18 after a faculty member tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In Rockland, the East Ramapo Central School District closed three schools after three students tested positive for the COVID-19 virus at Pomona Middle School, Hempstead Elementary School and Ramapo High School.

