Ramapo Daily Voice
Area Resident Sentenced For Stabbing Another Woman On Roadway

Kathy Reakes
Gavel
Gavel Photo Credit: Pixabay/QuinceCreative

A Hudson Valley resident was sentenced to 10 years in state prison for stabbing another woman on a city street.

Orange County resident Ariana Sanchez, age 23, of Newburgh, was sentenced on Tuesday, Feb. 1 to prison time as well as five years post-release supervision, said Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.

The stabbing took place in June 2021 on Dubois Street in the City of Newburgh, the DA's Office said.

Sanchez had pleaded guilty to assault in December.

At the time that she pleaded guilty, Sanchez admitted to repeatedly stabbing the woman on Dubois Street, causing the victim to suffer serious physical injuries, the DA's Office said.

At the sentencing hearing, the District Attorney’s Office recommended that Sanchez be sentenced to 12 years in state prison.

Hoovler thanked the City of Newburgh Police Department for their investigation of the case and the arrest of the defendant.

“This defendant’s violent and unjustified use of a weapon to assault another person is reprehensible,” said Hoovler. “Hopefully the victim’s wounds will heal with time."

