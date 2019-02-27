Area Priest Reassigned By Pope Francis

A popular area priest is going back in the service.

Father Bill Muhm, 61, who began his role as an administrator at the Church of the Most Precious Blood in Walden in Orange County late last year, has been given a new assignment by Pope Francis.

Last month, Muhm was advised that the pope had chosen him to serve as an auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of the Military Services. The appointment comes a year after Muhm officially retired from the U.S. Navy.

The move reportedly caught Muhm off guard, but he never considered refusing the assignment.

Muhm will leave the Hudson Valley this week to head to Washington, D.C., where he will be ordained as a bishop at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. He begins his new assignment as an auxiliary bishop in Europe and Asia in June, based out of Germany, though he will provide pastoral services for all branches of the military in several European and Asian countries.

A Denver native, Muhm spent years in the Navy before becoming a man of the cloth at the age of 37. He came to Orange County in December. He was ordained at St. Patrick’s Cathedral by Cardinal John O’Connor and spent two decades as a Navy chaplain. Muhm’s assignments have included multiple tours in Asia, a year in Iraq and several stops in the U.S. He retired from the military officially last year.

"Father will be one of four Auxiliary Bishops assisting Archbishop Broglio in shepherding this global archdiocese, over which the sun never sets. Father Bill has invited any and all who can make the trip, to come to his episcopal (Bishop) ordination," the Church of the Most Precious Blood announced. "It is too soon to know exactly when Father Bill will be leaving MPB or who his replacement will be."

