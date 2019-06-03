Area Man Survives Lightning Strike During Sunday Night Storms

A man struck by lightning after taking his flag down said there was "an incredible white light" and crashing sound the moment the bolt struck him.

The strike on Long Island hit Jonathan Borriello, 29, of Northport, around 10:28 p.m., Sunday, June 2, in front of his home at 38 Ocean Avenue, said Northport Police Chief Bill Ricca.

Before the strike, Borriello went out to his front porch to get a better view of the thunderstorm and realized the U.S. flag was still being displayed. He took the flag down and placed it on the porch. He remained on the porch and a moment later, a tree about 11 feet away, was struck by a bolt of lightning, Ricca said.

"The bolt ricocheted and struck him on the left shoulder and arm, and he was thrown about 20 feet," the chief said.

The Northport Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene. Officers then observed burn marks to Borriello's hands and he complained of tingling in his legs.

According to Northport Fire Department Chief John Jacobsen, Borriello was transported to Huntington Hospital via Northport Fire Rescue with non-life threating injuries.

He was treated and released from the hospital.

Borriello said that at the moment the bolt struck there he saw the bright light and sound, and then he was on the ground.

He also reported that there are embers on the porch where he was standing.

"The Northport Police would like to remind everyone that thunderstorms can be very dangerous and that you should remain inside a secure structure until the storm has passed," Ricco said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.