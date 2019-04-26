Area Man Sentenced For Sexually Abusing Child

A 28-year-old area man has been sentenced for sexually abusing a child and will register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

Clint Edwards of New Windsor in Orange County has been sentenced to seven years in state prison, followed by 10 years of post-release supervision for engaging in a sexual act with a child under the age 15 in Port Chester in June 2017. Edwards had pleaded guilty to criminal sexual act, a violent felony, on Oct. 9 last year.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. said that Edwards met the child on social media, and engaged in sexual acts in the child’s apartment building before taking him to his home in Orange County. In response to a missing person’s report for the child, the FBI and Port Chester Police tracked her to Edward’s family home in New Windsor where he was arrested days later.

Scarpino said that Edwards’ new sentence will run concurrently to a 20-year sentence on a federal case involving the same child.

In May and June 2017, Edwards admitted to using social media and texting apps on his iPhone to entice the 14-year-old girl from Port Chester to engage in the sexual activities. During their conversations, Edwards solicited sexually explicit photos from the girl and sent a video of himself behaving inappropriately, despite knowing that his victim was a teenager. He later arranged to meet the 14-year-old in an effort to have sex.

On June 6 that year, Edwards met his teenage victim at her apartment and engaged in sexual acts with her in the building’s basement. During that engagement, Edwards used his cell phone to film a portion of the act. Edwards was also caught on surveillance cameras in the building during the sexual activity. Edwards later took the teenager to his New Windsor residence, where he continued to engage in sexual contact with the minor over the course of several days.

According to reports, Edwards has a history of violence, including the beating of the mother of one of his children and an assault of an inmate at the Westchester County jail.

In the unrelated case, Edwards was also sentenced to a term of one and a half to three years in state prison for the attempted assault involving another inmate in county jail in January. He’s also pleaded guilty to a count of attempted assault for an incident involving a correction officer in jail in October last year.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.