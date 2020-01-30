Area Man Sentenced For Attempted Armed Bank Robbery

A 52-year-old Westchester man has been sentenced for his attempted robbery of an area bank last year.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. announced that Henry Nieves, of New Rochelle, has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree attempted robbery last year for robbing a bank in Yonkers and being apprehended when he returned to the scene of the crime.

Investigators from the Yonkers Police Department responded to Wells Fargo on South Broadway in Yonkers at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22 last year, where there was a report of an armed robbery.

Police said that officers met with staff at the bank, who stated that a Hispanic man - later identified as Nieves - dressed in hospital scrubs and no shoes approached a teller with a kitchen knife, demanding money. He was handed more than $2,700 in cash and proceeded to flee the area, prompting a criminal investigation.

Days later, on Monday, Aug. 26, Nieves returned to the same bank at approximately 2:52 p.m. before quickly walking out. Police said that Nieves was followed by a bank employee until he boarded a Bee-Line bus.

Officers were able to locate the bus, boarded it, and placed Nieves under arrest.

