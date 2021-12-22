Area Man Pleads Guilty To Stabbing Woman Multiple Times

A Hudson Valley man has pleaded guilty to stabbing a woman multiple times causing serious physical injuries.

Orange County resident Miles Peterson, age 25, of Newburgh, pleaded guilty to assault on Wednesday, Dec. 15 to the June event in the town of Newburgh, according to Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

At the time that he pleaded guilty, Peterson admitted to stabbing the woman on Travis Lane multiple times, causing the victim to suffer serious physical injuries.

The District Attorney’s Office will recommend that Peterson be sentenced to eight years in state prison and five years post-release supervision when he is sentenced next year.

“Those who use violence and weapons to settle disputes deserve meaningful state prison sentences,” said Hoovler. “Those tempted to engage in violence in Orange County must understand that if they commit a serious offense, they will not be able to escape just punishment.”

