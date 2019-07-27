Contact Us
Breaking News: Ramapo Police Issue Alert For Unclaimed Funds Email Scam
News

Area Man Killed In Crash Involving Hotel Shuttle Bus Near Airport

Joe Lombardi
A look at the crash scene.
A look at the crash scene. Photo Credit: KOMO News Air 4 Photo

A 45-year-old Northern Westchester man was killed and eight others injured in a crash involving a hotel shuttle bus and a passenger car near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The crash happened around 1 p.m., Thursday, July 25 on International Boulevard in Seattle.

The man killed, identified as Bryan R. Panzanaro from Peekskill, was a passenger in the shuttle bus from the Seattle Airport Marriott along with seven others and the bus driver, the King County sheriff’s office said.

The shuttle bus, which was headed north, flipped onto its side after authorities say it crashed with a car heading south when the car crossed the median and hit the bus.

The driver of the car involved, a 49-year-old woman from Auburn, Washington, was hospitalized and released. Of the other injuries, two are critical, five non-life threatening and one minor and not requiring hospitalization.

It's unclear whether any charges will result from the crash as the investigation of the incident continues.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

