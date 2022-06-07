Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: 'Very Serious Matter' Causes Closure Of School District In Area
News

Area Man Found Shot In Groin, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the shooting.
The area of the shooting. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Hudson Valley man was shot in the groin after police responded to a Shotspotter alert.

The incident took place in Orange County in the City of Newburgh around 5:40 p.m., Monday, June 6.

The unidentified man was shot in the area of 69 South St., in the parking lot of the Varick Homes Condominium Complex, said city of Newburgh Police.

The 18-year-old Newburgh resident was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital via private vehicle, police said.

He was admitted to the hospital for medical treatment but is in stable condition at this time, they added.

Police are looking for any witnesses who may been in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the City of Newburgh Police Department at 845- 569-7509. 

Callers can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.