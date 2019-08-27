Area Man Convicted Of Attempted Rape In Case Connected With Sting Of Online Predators

A 35-year-old man has been convicted by a jury of attempted rape in a case connected with a sting operation of online predators.

Travis Sammeth of Newburgh was convicted Thursday, Aug. 22, by an Ulster County jury, said the Ulster County District Attorney's Office.

His conviction stems from an incident on Sept. 8, 2018, when Sammeth made contact with an undercover police officer through an online website, the DA's Office said.

He expressed interest in having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl and made arrangements to meet with who he believed to be the girl and her stepfather. When Sammeth arrived at the designated location, the Hudson Valley Mall, he was arrested, officials said.

"In reaching their verdict, the jury found that Sammeth had the intent to engage in sexual intercourse with a minor and that his conduct came dangerously close to completing that intent," the DA's Office said.

The case stemmed from a three-day operation carried out in Ulster County by the FBI and New York State Police Child Exploitation Task Force in conjunction with members of the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office.

The operation targeted individuals who pursued sexual contact with minors via social media. The operation in Ulster County, led to eight arrests, seven of which led to felony convictions.

Sammeth is scheduled to be sentenced in November. He faces up to four years in prison.

