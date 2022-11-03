Area Man Charged With Giving Indecent Material To Minors, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with the dissemination of indecent material to minors following a lengthy investigation, according to police.

Dutchess County resident Hayez D. Prelich, age 25 of Pine Plains, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov.2, in New York City.

According to Dutchess County Sheriff's Capt. John Watterson, early in 2022 Prelich was charged with disseminating indecent material to minors, a felony, by the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau.

After being charged Prelich failed to appear for his court appearances, after which a warrant was issued for his arrest, Watterson said.

On Wednesday he was located in New York City and extradited to Dutchess County, he added.

Watterson said Prelich is accused of sending indecent images to minors using social media.

If anyone has further information about this case, or similar incidents involving Prelich, they are urged to contact Detective Sistarenik at 845-486-3820.

The Sheriff’s Office can also be contacted via the tipline at 845-605-2583 or dcsotips@gmail.com.

All information will be kept confidential.

Prelich is being held at the Dutchess County Jail on a $20,000 cash/$40,000 bond/$100,000 partially secured bond.

"This arrest is a direct result of the diligence of the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and Pine Plains School Resource Officer, along with the assistance of the Dutchess County Drug Task Force and US Marshals Regional Task Force," Watterson added.

The investigation is continuing

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.