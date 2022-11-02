Area Man Charged In Stabbing Death Of 52-Year-Old Found In Garage, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 52-year-old found dead in a detached garage of his home.

Orange County resident Damante Troy Stansberry, age 23, of Middletown, was arrested around 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1 for the Sunday, Oct. 30 death of Jeffrey Harris, of Wallkill.

According to Wallkill Chief of Police Robert Hertman, Town of Wallkill Detective Dane Wakefield arrested Stansberry following an investigation into the stabbing at the Harris residence at 33 Brookline Ave.

Stansberry was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon and remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Nov. 7.

The investigation into this case is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.