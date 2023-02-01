Area Man Arraigned In Shooting Death Of Man Found Lying Next To Car, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of an area man last year.

Dutchess County resident Devin Taylor, age 26, of Poughkeepsie, was arraigned on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in connection with the Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, death of Darren Villani.

Villani, age 28, of Poughkeepsie, was found after officers responded to 911 calls reporting a shooting on Mansion Street, said Det. Lt. Matt Clark of the city of Poughkeepsie Police.

Responding officers located Villani laying in the street next to his vehicle. He was transported to Mid Hudson Region Hospital where he died from his injuries, Clark said.

The investigation into the homicide of Villani, he added.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.